April 1 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden divests three properties in Köping and Norrtälje

* Total sales price amounts to 97 million Swedish crowns ($11.94 million)

* Buyer is Genova Property Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1239 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)