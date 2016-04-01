BRIEF-Orco Property Group FY operating result swings to loss of 13.3 mln euro

April 1(Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Reported on Thursday a FY total revenue decreased from 75.2 million euro ($85.6 million) in 2014 to 14.0 million euro in 2015 (-81.4 pct y-o-y)

* FY operating result is a loss of 13.3 million euro compared to a profit of 26.0 million euro in 2014

* FY net loss attributable to owners of the Company of 20.5 million euro vs loss of 23.6 million euro a year ago

* The EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) per share as of 31 December 2015 has slightly decreased to 0.65 euro compared to 0.66 euro as at 31 December 2014

