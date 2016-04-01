FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orco Property Group FY operating result swings to loss of 13.3 mln euro
April 1, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orco Property Group FY operating result swings to loss of 13.3 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1(Reuters) - Orco Property Group SA :

* Reported on Thursday a FY total revenue decreased from 75.2 million euro ($85.6 million) in 2014 to 14.0 million euro in 2015 (-81.4 pct y-o-y)

* FY operating result is a loss of 13.3 million euro compared to a profit of 26.0 million euro in 2014

* FY net loss attributable to owners of the Company of 20.5 million euro vs loss of 23.6 million euro a year ago

* The EPRA Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) per share as of 31 December 2015 has slightly decreased to 0.65 euro compared to 0.66 euro as at 31 December 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8790 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
