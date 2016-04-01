FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beate Uhse FY 2015 EBIT turns to loss of 13.3 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beate Uhse FY 2015 EBIT turns to loss of 13.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1(Reuters) - Beate Uhse AG :

* Said on Thursday 2015 sales of 128.8 million euros ($146.54 million)(PY: 142.9 million euros)

* 2015 EBITDA of -5.3 million euros(PY: +10.3 million euros)

* 2015 EBIT of -13.3 million euros(PY: +5.0 million euros)

* 2015 EBT -16.2 mln euros after +2.4 million euros in 2014

* Sales will decline further in 2016 as result of the closure of 16 stores and discontinuation of the catalogue business, are expected to be between 115 million - 120 million euros

* Expects a nearly balanced operating result in 2016

Source text - bit.ly/1VX1VD3

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8790 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
