April 1(Reuters) - Vranken Pommery Monopole SA :

* Reported on Thursday a FY operating income of 22.4 million euro vs 49.9 million euro ($56.78 million) a year ago

* FY net income group share of 3.8 million euro vs 25.8 million euro a year ago

* Will propose a dividend of 0.8 euro per share

