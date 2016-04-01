FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Cerved unit signs agreement with BHW Bausparkasse for management of NPLs in Italy
#Corrections News
April 1, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Cerved unit signs agreement with BHW Bausparkasse for management of NPLs in Italy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to correct spelling of “branch” in the first bullet.)

April 1 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Said on Thursday that Italian branch of BHW Bausparkasse AG (BBW-IT) and unit Cerved Credit Management SpA (CCM) sign an agreement for the development of an industrial partnership in the management of non-performing loans(NPLs) originated by BHW-IT in the Italian territory

* The transaction regards the disposal by BHW-IT of its branch which manages non-performing loans, with such branch being acquired by CCM

* At the same time the parties signed a multi-year servicing contract pursuant to which the portfolio of NPLs worth about 230 million euros ($261.69 million) originated by BHW-IT will be managed by CCM on an outsourced basis

* The servicing contract envisages the management on an outsourced basis of the current stock of NPLs as well as the inflow of NPLs which will be generated in the future

* BHW Bausparkasse AG is a part of he German banking group Deutsche Postbank AG owned in 100 percent by Deutsche Bank AG

$1 = 0.8789 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
