BRIEF-IMS signs new 1.9 million zlotys deal with Group Orsay

April 01 (Reuters) - Internet Media Services SA (IMS) :

* Said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with eleven companies belonging to the international Group ORSAY for the provision of audiomarketing services

* The agreement was signed for a period of 3 years and will be subject to automatic extension for another year

* The estimated value of the contract in the period from 1 July 2016 until 30 June 2019 is 1.9 million zlotys

* As part of this agreement, IMS will provide services in 11 European countries, ie. in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia and Romania Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)