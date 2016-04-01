FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JR HOLDING informs about its 2016-2017 development plans
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JR HOLDING informs about its 2016-2017 development plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - JR HOLDING SA :

* JR HOLDING changes its business activity to investing from operating

* Will focus on managing the group, and will transfer operating activities to its units

* Its operating activities will comprise of renewable energy sources, investing activity, acquiring and letting commercial properties, the construction of class A office building and residential buildings

* Sees the value of the company, along with its units, commercial property portfolio to increase to 200 million zlotys ($53.6 million) net by the end of 2017

* Plans to spend between 1 pct and 3 pct of its consolidated net profit on investing in start-ups

* Plans listing on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, will aim to file a prospectus in H1 2017

* Plans to recommend dividend payouts from 2016

* Management to recommend FY 2015 dividend between 0.04 zloty per share and 0.15 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7302 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.