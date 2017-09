April 1 (Reuters) - Commcenter SA :

* Announced on Thursday FY 2015 net profit of 507,000 euros ($576,970) versus loss 247,000 euros a year ago

* FY 2015 revenue 55.5 million euros versus 51.4 million euros year ago

* Said it would propose a distribution of dividend totalling 260,211 euros

