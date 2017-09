April 1 (Reuters) - Gözde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Unit Ismet Ambalaj buys 48 percent of Rotopas Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticareti for $10.0 million

* Ismet Ambalaj two units Rotopas Ambalaj and Polinas Plastik will be merged

