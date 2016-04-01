FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kancelaria Medius signs investment agreement
April 1, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kancelaria Medius signs investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Kancelaria Medius SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed an investment agreement with MM Investments sp. z o.o., Trigon Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Trigon TFI) and Venture Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety (Venture FIZ)

* The agreement concerns an acquisition of some shares of the company by Venture FIZ and Kancelaria Medius’s capital increase

* It also sets conditions of cooperation regarding investments in the company by funds managed by Trigon TFI

