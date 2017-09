(Corrects previous number of votes held by Star Hedge Capital Ltd to 8.22 pct from 9.84 pct. Company corrected its own statement.)

April 1 (Reuters) - Starhedge SA :

* Star Hedge Capital Ltd increases its stake in the company to 28.52 percent of the total number of votes from 8.22 percent of votes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)