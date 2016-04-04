FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says trial with Semaglutide improved glycaemic control
#Healthcare
April 4, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

RPT-BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says trial with Semaglutide improved glycaemic control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats item with no changes)

April 2 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S :

* Says findings from the first phase 3a clinical trial for semaglutide, an investigational glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue, demonstrated that treatment with semaglutide administered once-weekly, significantly improved glycaemic control compared to placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes previously managed with diet and exercise alone.

* Says furthermore, adults treated with both doses of semaglutide demonstrated significantly greater reductions from baseline in fasting plasma glucose compared with placebo Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

