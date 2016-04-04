BRIEF-Logo Yazlim announces 2016 guidance

April 4 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Said on Friday that sees FY 2016 revenue of 154.0 million lira ($54.58 million) and sales revenue growth of 20 percent
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 65.5 million lira and EBITDA growth of 22 percent
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA margin of 43 percent
* Sees FY 2016 earnings before tax (EBT) of 50.5 million lira 26 percent increase over last year
* Sees FY 2016 EBT margin of 33 percent
* In 2016 to look into M&A opportunities and acquire new companies
* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend
