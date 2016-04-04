FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alaska Air Group to acquire Virgin America
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alaska Air Group to acquire Virgin America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Alaska Air Group to acquire Virgin America, creating west coast’s premier carrier

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Alaska Air Group will acquire Virgin America for a total equity value of $2.6 billion

* Transaction value is approximately $4.0 billion

* Alaska Air Group will acquire Virgin America for $57.00 per share in cash

* Deal offers $225 million total net synergies annually at full integration

* Transaction expected to be accretive to adjusted eps in first full year, increases annual revenues 27 percent to more than $7 billion

* One-Time integration costs are expected to be between $300-$350 million

* Says combined organization will be based in seattle

* Merger has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of both companies

* Says combined organization will be under leadership of Brad Tilden and his senior leadership team

* Evercore Group LLC acted as financial advisors to Virgin America

* BofA Merrill lynch and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead financial advisors to Alaska Airlines on transaction

* Says companies expect to complete transaction with regulators’ approval no later than Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.