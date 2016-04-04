BRIEF-Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless

April 4 (Reuters) - Ruckus Wireless Inc

* Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless to build a networking company for the digital transformation era

* Brocade increases stock repurchase authorization by $800 million

* Under terms, Ruckus stockholders will receive $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of brocade common stock for each share of Co

* Net of estimated cash acquired, transaction value is approximately $1.2 billion

* Cash portion of purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new bank term loan financing

* Says transaction expected to be accretive to brocade’s non-GAAP earnings by Q1 FY 2017

* Transaction has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors

* Says transaction values Ruckus at a price of $14.43 per common share, or approximately $1.5 billion

* Total remaining amount authorized under share repurchase program approximately $1.7 billion

* Says acquisition will be conducted by means of an exchange offer for all of outstanding shares of Ruckus

* Brocade has targeted repurchase of all shares within six months of closing of acquisition