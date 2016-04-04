FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Ruckus Wireless Inc

* Brocade to acquire Ruckus Wireless to build a networking company for the digital transformation era

* Brocade increases stock repurchase authorization by $800 million

* Under terms, Ruckus stockholders will receive $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of brocade common stock for each share of Co

* Net of estimated cash acquired, transaction value is approximately $1.2 billion

* Cash portion of purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new bank term loan financing

* Says transaction expected to be accretive to brocade’s non-GAAP earnings by Q1 FY 2017

* Transaction has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors

* Says transaction values Ruckus at a price of $14.43 per common share, or approximately $1.5 billion

* Total remaining amount authorized under share repurchase program approximately $1.7 billion

* Says acquisition will be conducted by means of an exchange offer for all of outstanding shares of Ruckus

* Brocade has targeted repurchase of all shares within six months of closing of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.