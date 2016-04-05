FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dorma kaba confirms 2015/2016 guidance
April 5, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dorma kaba confirms 2015/2016 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5(Reuters) - dorma kaba Holding AG :

* Confirms that, thanks to improved purchasing conditions, optimized infrastructure costs and efficiency gains, it expects to see cost synergies of 60-70 million Swiss francs per year, scheduled to be fully effective from the 2018/2019 financial year

* Merger-related integration costs in the current 2015/2016 financial year are estimated at somewhat above 70 million Swiss francs, of which 34.7 million Swiss francs ($36.19 million) have already been reported in the first year

* Also expects sales synergies of at least one percentage point in the medium term as a result of the stronger market position achieved through the merger, in addition to the expected organic growth potential

* Is confirming its guidance for the current 2015/2016 financial year

Source text - bit.ly/1V5UfPw

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

