BRIEF-D. Carnegie & Co evaluates possibility to carry out directed share issue
Hurricane Harvey
April 5, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-D. Carnegie & Co evaluates possibility to carry out directed share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5(Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Intends to partly finance the repayment of convertible subordinated loans in the Company through a directed cash issue of up to 6,539,900 Class B shares

* Expects Q1 2016 earnings before taxes, excluding value changes and dissolution of goodwill, to be positive

* Say earnings before taxes will be in line with or better than earnings before taxes excluding value changes for the corresponding period 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

