BRIEF-D. Carnegie & Co evaluates possibility to carry out directed share issue

* Intends to partly finance the repayment of convertible subordinated loans in the Company through a directed cash issue of up to 6,539,900 Class B shares
* Expects Q1 2016 earnings before taxes, excluding value changes and dissolution of goodwill, to be positive
* Say earnings before taxes will be in line with or better than earnings before taxes excluding value changes for the corresponding period 2015
