* Said on Monday Ulrik Tofte Jensen had on April 4 acquired Euroinvestor.com shares of nominally 1.4 million Danish crowns ($214,254) and sold shares of nominally 0.4 million crowns

* After transactions Ulrik Tofte Jensen owns 13.13 pct in Euroinvestor.com

* Prior to transactions Ulrik Tofte Jensen ownerhip in Euroinvestor.com was 7.97 pct

