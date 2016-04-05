FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-German High Street Properties FY revenue flat at EUR 5.5 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 5, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-German High Street Properties FY revenue flat at EUR 5.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects pre-tax profit figure in first bullet point. Company corrected its own statement.)

April 5 (Reuters) - German High Street Properties A/S :

* FY pre-tax profit 5.3 million euros ($6.02 million)

* FY revenue 5.5 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Company expects a moderate positive growth in German economy in coming years

* Proposes no 2015 dividend

* Sees total revenue for 2016 in the order of 5.5 million euros, in line with 2015

* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments in the range of about 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.