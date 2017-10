April 5 (Reuters) - CFM Indosuez Wealth :

* Reports FY net banking income of 122.4 million euros ($139.0 million) versus 113.1 million euros a year ago

* FY gross operating income 47.1 million euros versus 41.7 million euros a year ago

* FY net income is 47.1 million euros versus 40.3 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 57.55 euros per share, 16 pct higher than the 2015 dividend