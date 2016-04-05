FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valueact capital reports 5.9 pct stake in Willis Towers Watson as of March 31
April 5, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valueact capital reports 5.9 pct stake in Willis Towers Watson as of March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Reports 5.9 percent stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC as of march 31 - sec filing

* Purchased securities of willis towers watson based on their belief that securities are undervalued

* To have conversations with members of willis towers watson management, board to discuss enhancing shareholder value

* Conversations with willis towers watson to cover management, board composition, operations, capital allocation

* Topics of conversations with willis towers watson to cover , asset allocation, financial condition, m&a strategy Source (bit.ly/1MaOrBF) Further company coverage:

