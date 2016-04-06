BRIEF-Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione integrates FATA

April 6(Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* Said on Tuesday its board of directors has approved the project of merger by incorporation of Fata Assicurazioni (FATA) in Cattolica Assicurazioni, as initiative under the business 2014-2017 plan, which considers growth in agriculture sector and in agri-food sector

* The choice of incorporation of FATA was prepared in recent months with creation of a strong distinctive positioning in the sector by launch of risk management research centre, territorial analysis plan on agricultural sector and extensive staff training program

* In the meantime the process of integration of FATA has already brought unification of major business functions (accounting, finance and control management, claim settlement network, human resources, organization, control functions, IT), agency systems and portfolio management through complete sharing platforms

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: