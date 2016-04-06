FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Glencore rises on agriculture biz stake sale
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 6, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Glencore rises on agriculture biz stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in mining and trading firm Glencore rises as much as 2.2 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE 100

** Co agrees to sell 40 pct stake in agri business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

** Deal values 100 pct of the equity in Glencore Agri at $6.25 bln

** “They valued it at around 10 billion 4-5 months ago and they are finally getting 6 billion, so that’s a bit negative,” trader says

** Miners’ debt has been under close watch as falling prices have put strain on balance sheets

** GLEN is looking to slash net debt this year by around $8 bln (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.