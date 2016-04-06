FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parcel Technik announces changes in shareholding structure
April 6, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Parcel Technik announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Parcel Technik SA :

* Following Parcel Technik’s capital increase, Midven SA has its stake in Parcel Technik reduced to 9.42 percent of all company’s votes from 30.08 percent of votes

* EQT Capital Ltd acquires 2,368,015 shares of the company and after the transaction holds 22.13 pct of all the company’s votes

* On April 1, Parcel Terminals OS Limited sold 2,368,015 shares of the company and lowers the percentage of votes in all the company’s votes to 62.64 pct from 85.23 pct

* Moreover, Parcel Terminals OS Limited sells further 533,373 shares of the company and after the transaction holds 57.65 percent of votes

* After the registration of Parcel Technik’s capital increase, Robert Szulc holds 4,054,745 shares of the company representing 1.89 pct of all the company’s votes

* Previously Robert Szulc held 6.05 pct of all the company’s votes

* Says that the changes in the percentage of votes held do not include the registration of share consolidation Source text for Eikon: and and and and

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

