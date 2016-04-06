FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie sees profit in 2016 after loss in 2015
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie sees profit in 2016 after loss in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) -

** Bank Vozrozhdenie, which reported FY 2015 net loss of 3.78 billion roubles ($55.09 million) due to threefold increase in provisions, plans profit of 2.5 billion roubles in 2016

** “Our budget is formed based on profit of 2.5 billion roubles” - the bank’s head Konstantin Basmanov said during press conference

** The bank plans to return to profit due to smaller than in 2015 provisions, he said

** The bank expects that its corporate loan portfolio will increase in 2016 by 9 pct, retail - by 20 pct, including mortgage - by 15 pct and consumer loans and cards by 22 pct

** According to Basmanov, increase in fee and commission income will also help the bank to return to profit

** Deputy chairman of the management board Andrey Shalimov said the bank plans to keep its net interest margin at 4.5 pct this year

Source text for Eikon:

For further company coverage ($1 = 68.6139 roubles) ($1 = 68.6200 roubles) (Reported by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.