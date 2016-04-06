FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says President Ryan Marshall,COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates - CNBC
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says President Ryan Marshall,COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) -

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says former CEO James Grosfeld has more experience in homebuilding industry than other board members - CNBC

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says President Ryan Marshall and COO Harmon Smith could be good CEO candidates - CNBC

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says CEO Dugas’ background is not from the ground up in the field; somebody who understands homebuilding would be a “great” CEO - CNBC

* Bill Pulte, grandson of PulteGroup founder, says don’t see reason for CEO Richard Dugas to stay till 2017; hoping for new CEO in next few months - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.