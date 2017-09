April 7 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Announced on Wednesday that it initiates a Phase 2a study with GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients, named FLORA

* Primary objectives of the study are to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of GLPG1690 in an IPF patient population

* Galapagos expects to complete patient recruitment before end 2016, and to report results in Q2 2017

