BRIEF-Solvesta issues over 2.88 mln euro Bond 2016/2019 II

April 7 (Reuters) - Solvesta AG :

* Said on Wednesday to issue “Bond 2016/2019 II”

* The bond has a volume of 2.88 million euros ($3.29 million)

* Term ends at the latest at the end of June 4, 2019

* Convertible bond is divided into 2,880 par value bearer debentures with a nominal value of 1,000 euros

* Bond will be issued in a total output amounting to 2.4 million euros, which implicates interest rate on the convertible bond in the amount of approximately 6.27 pct per annum

