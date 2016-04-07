FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bain, Advent funds sell 275 mln shares in Worldpay raising about 740 mln stg- bookrunner
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bain, Advent funds sell 275 mln shares in Worldpay raising about 740 mln stg- bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc

* Results of placing

* Following completion of placing, Ship Global 2 will hold 564,481,879 ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 28.2 pct of co

* Ship global 2 & CY S.C.A, a company jointly owned by funds managed by Advent International Corporation and by Bain Capital Llc

* Ship Global 2 & CY S.C. announces that it has sold an aggregate of 275 million ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 269 pence per share

* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 740 million stg

* Proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is expected to occur on 11 april 2016

* Barclays Bank Goldman Sachs Merrill Lynch & Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.