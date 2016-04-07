FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Dunelm: best day since Feb on solid Q3 update
April 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Dunelm: best day since Feb on solid Q3 update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Homewares retailer Dunelm +4.5%, biggest one-day rise since mid Feb

** Q3 revenue up 5.9 pct, with total LFL growth up by 1.1 pct

** Sees FY gross margin to be in the region of 50bps ahead of last year

** “Today’s result confirms that the blip experienced over Q2, when sales decelerated, had no cause for concern,” Haitong Research says

** One of the top FTSE 250 gainers and second-most traded on index, with 15% of 30-day daily avg volume through in 30 mins (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

