BRIEF-SA's Competition Tribunal levies 10 mln rand fine on health care cos for not notifying merger
April 7, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SA's Competition Tribunal levies 10 mln rand fine on health care cos for not notifying merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal:

* South Africa’s Competition Tribunal says health care groups pay highest fine recorded for failure to notify a merger

* Confirmed the consent agreement between Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings

* Companies will pay a 10 million rand fine for the contravention, highest fine awarded for a merger contravention

* Investigation found that since 2004 Life Healthcare Group and Joint Medical Holdings had agreed that all their prices would be set jointly (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
