FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PEH Wertpapier FY EBITDA up 38.1 pct at EUR 5 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PEH Wertpapier FY EBITDA up 38.1 pct at EUR 5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Thursday FY EBITDA (after minorities) at 5 million euros ($5.68 million) achieved new record and increased by 38.1 pct over the previous year

* FY gross commission income in the Group increased by 18.3 pct to 76.2 million euros

* To propose dividend 1.20 euro per share

* Outlook 2016 - 2018: sees growth of commission income between 5 to 15 percent per annum and earnings before taxes (after minorities) between 6 million and 6.5 million euros for fiscal 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8805 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.