BRIEF-Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan gets 10 mln zloty loan

April 8 (Reuters) - Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed a credit agreement with Bank Zachodni WBK and Kancelaria Radcow Prawnych EuCO - Joanna Smereczaska - Smulczyk i Wspolnicy Sp. K.
* The credit agreement concerns 10 million zloty ($2.7 million) loan to refinance costs of the stake in a company acquired from its partner
* Will also use the received funds for other potential acquisitions of the company’s affiliated firms which provide complementary services
* The loan is to be paid back by March 31, 2020
