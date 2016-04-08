FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan gets 10 mln zloty loan
April 8, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan gets 10 mln zloty loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a credit agreement with Bank Zachodni WBK and Kancelaria Radcow Prawnych EuCO - Joanna Smereczaska - Smulczyk i Wspolnicy Sp. K.

* The credit agreement concerns 10 million zloty ($2.7 million) loan to refinance costs of the stake in a company acquired from its partner

* Will also use the received funds for other potential acquisitions of the company’s affiliated firms which provide complementary services

* The loan is to be paid back by March 31, 2020

$1 = 3.7725 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

