BRIEF-Bank Zenit sets book building for secondary offering of RUB 3 bln bonds
April 8, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank Zenit sets book building for secondary offering of RUB 3 bln bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) -

** Bank Zenit sets book building date for secondary offering of 3 billion rouble ($44.58 million) BO-09 series bonds on April 11

** According to materials for investors, offering price benchmark is not less than 100 pct of nominal value, which corresponds to yield rate of 12.36 pct per annum

** 5 billion rouble BO-09 series bonds issue was placed in April 2015 for 10 years

Source text in Eikon:

For further company coverage ($1 = 67.2900 roubles) (Reported by Kira Zavyalova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
