FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. FDA takes steps to withdraw approval of carbadox due to safety concerns
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA takes steps to withdraw approval of carbadox due to safety concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* Action comes after it reexamined safety profile of drug and conducted preliminary risk characterization

* FDA takes steps to withdraw approval of the swine drug carbadox due to safety concerns

* Manufacturer of carbadox has failed to provide sufficient scientific data to demonstrate safety of drug as it may result in carcinogenic residues

* CVM's preliminary risk characterization indicated there could be potential risk to human health from ingesting pork from carbadox-treated pigs Source text 1.usa.gov/1Xlq7gO Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.