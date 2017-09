April 8 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp :

* Reports fourth quarter and provides year-end financial results for 2015

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Remains on target to meet its recently announced 2016 production guidance of 30,000-35,000 ounces of gold

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly revenue $10.8 million versus $13.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: