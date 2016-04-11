BRIEF-Milestone Medical withdraws application for admission of 22 mln shares to trade on WSE

April 11 (Reuters) - Milestone Medical SA :

* Said on Friday that it decided to withdraw its application for admission and introduction to trading on the regulated market operated by the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) of existing 22 million shares of common stock

* Said has filed with the Polish Financial Supervision Authority updating communication to the prospectus containing information about withdrawal from the transmission of the company’s shares to WSE’s regulated market

* On March 24, company informed on withdrawal from public offering of up to 3,200,000 shares of common stock

