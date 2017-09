April 11 (Reuters) - Georg Fischer AG :

* Raised 225 million Swiss francs ($235.53 million) on the Swiss capital market

* Bond has a term of 10 years and carries a coupon of 0.875 percent

* Says bond has been issued through a bank syndicate led by Credit Suisse at a price of 100.143 percent

* To refinance its existing 3.375 percent bond 2010 - 2016 over 200 million francs, which is due on May 12, 2016

