April 11 (Reuters) - Repsol :

* Says Q1 estimated refining margins in Spain $6.3/barrel, down 13.7 percent versus Q4 2015

* Says preliminary Q1 production 715,000 bpd, up 2.6 percent versus Q4 2015

* Says debt at end of Q1 in line with end-2015 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)