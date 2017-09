April 11 (Reuters) - Dundee Precious Metals Inc :

* Dundee Precious Metals Announces First Quarter Production Results And Notice Of First Quarter 2016 Financial Results

* Sees 2016 silver production of 588,000 ounces - 708,000 ounces

* Sees 2016 ore milled 2,405,000 - 2,685,000 tonnes

* sees 2016 consolidated gold production 119,000 ounces - 139,000 ounces (not 119 ounces - 139 ounces)

