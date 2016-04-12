BRIEF-Price in tender for 24.6 pct in Empik lowered to 3.49 zlotys/shr

April 12 (Reuters) - Empik Media & Fashion SA (Empik) :

* The price in the tender offer for 24.6 percent stake in Empik Media & Fashion has been lowered to 3.49 zlotys ($0.93) per share from 4.35 zlotys per share, the offerors informed on Tuesday

* Penta Investments and other shareholders of Empik who jointly own 75.4 percent stake in the company plan to buy 25,993,295 shares

* In the end of March the tender price was raised to 4.35 zlotys per share from 3.49 zlotys per share

Source text - bit.ly/1S3etnf

