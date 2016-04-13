FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings announces placement of its shares
April 13, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings announces placement of its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Aroundtown Property Holdings :

* Announced on Tuesday completion of placement of its ordinary shares

* Offer price per share was 4.10 euros ($4.66)

* As a result of the Equity Placing, Aroundtown’s share capital will be increased from 6,029,036.70 euros by 650,000.00 euros to 6,679,036.70 euros

* Shares were successfully placed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner) and Joh. Berenberg Gossler & Co. KG and UBS Limited(each a Joint Bookrunner), by way of private placement

* Purpose of the Equity Placing was to facilitate a conversion offer by Aroundtown to holders of its 450 million euro 3 pct convertible bonds due 2020 to convert their Bonds into ordinary shares of Aroundtown for a cash commission

Source text: bit.ly/1Vlb350

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8804 euros Gdynia Newsroom

