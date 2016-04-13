FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Itway signs MoU with Iran's Patsa Holding
April 13, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Itway signs MoU with Iran's Patsa Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Itway SpA :

* Signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran’s Patsa Holding

* The agreement aims to identify and develop common projects in Iran in the fields of Networking, Data Center, Cyber security, Application Security, Big Data, IOT with particular focus on the analysis of specific vertical market areas including Smart Government, Healthcare, Smart-Transportation and Logistics

* Patsa Holding is a conglomerate comprising 12 companies operating in the ICT, Industrial & Life Automation and Instrumentation sectors, with over 600 experts in Iran and in other Middle Eastern countries

