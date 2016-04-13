FCA looks to curb restrictive client contracts

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - The UK’s financial regulator has said it wants banks that arrange lending facilities for clients to remove clauses from loan and corporate broking contracts that require the client to give the bank the right of first refusal to arrange follow-on bond or equity issues and other investment banking services for them.

The recommendation came in the Financial Conduct Authority’s interim report on its investment and corporate banking market study, whose remit was outlined last May. However, the regulator said it is now less concerned about other matters, such as the make-up of deal syndicates and reciprocity between banks.

IPOs

The report also contained some recommendations about the running of UK IPOs. It suggested, in a separate paper also released on Wednesday, that a pathfinder prospectus for a potential issuer be published earlier and allow banks unconnected with the IPO to issue research at that stage.

The regulator said again it is not as concerned as initially envisaged about the allocation of stock in IPOs or other issues to more active clients of the banks. However, it will investigate this topic further to ensure conflicts are properly managed so issuers are not disadvantaged.

“Our study shows that many investment and corporate banking clients are getting a service they want, but we have also identified some areas where improvements could be made,” said Christopher Woolard, director of strategy and competition at the FCA.

Existing relationships

The study was particularly focused on how investment banking services are sold, and whether existing lending and broking relationships that clients have with banks makes it harder for them to engage other capital market and advisory providers who might not have lending facilities to offer.

The study looked at 10,000 transactions in the five years to May 2015 and found that nearly three quarters of debt capital market roles went to banks with whom the bank already had a relationship.

Loan deals

The report concluded that the market seemed to work in a satisfactory way, but the watchdog identified restrictive contracts in some loan agreements that might prevent a client from considering other service providers.

“We are concerned about the practice of banks using contractual clauses to restrict client choice and propose to address this. We remain keen to ensure that the market remains open to entry and innovation and welcome further stakeholder views on this topic,” said the interim report.

One senior loan banker said this would not have a huge impact the way cross-selling has already been effectively curbed in the US.

“With most of the big IG [investment grade] names this kind of thing is done on trust, you naturally pick up the bond mandate on business if you do the loan,” said the banker. “As we know, there’s already ample competition in the market.”

A second loan banker said the decoupling of such business through this rule could push up margins for clients taking out such loans. “If there’s no double bubble, then it’s every man for himself,” said the banker.

He added that IPO-related loans would be less affected, since such facilities are put in place at the same time as the IPO mandate is awarded, meaning no later cross-sell is necessary using clauses in the loan contract.

The removal of such clauses from corporate broking contracts, “giving” banks future transaction business from clients, could prove detrimental to how that market worked, said a former broker.

“The changes to the corporate broking regime are subtle, but potentially very significant. Arguably this holes the ‘free’ corporate broking model below the waterline. It’s not an outright prohibition, but a clear steer to a new model,” he said.

Regarding the suggested IPO changes, the former broker said this appeared to offer “a clear opportunity for a new way of doing things.”

“If the prospectus comes out first, before any research, it will make the role of objective, direct feedback very important. At the moment this feedback is essentially gathered by the connected analyst as part of this ‘investor education’ process.”

League tables

The FCA also wants to ensure league tables for investment banking services are not manipulated to give potential clients a warped view of a bank’s position.

“Unreliable league tables at best are ignored by clients and, at worst, distort clients’ choices because they may be selecting banks based on misleading criteria that do not reflect banks’ capabilities to undertake a comparable transaction,” it said.

One syndicate banker said banks were less likely to undertake trades purely for league table credit than in the past. “Banks might want to take risk on some trades but it’s not to bump up their league table positions,” he said.

“Overall this is a package of proportionate measures intended to remove potentially anti-competitive practices,” said Woolard.

“In addition, we want to start a discussion on changing the sequence of the IPO process to make the market work better by giving investors the right information at the right time.”

Responses to the interim report are required by May 25. A final report, together with possible interventions, will be published later in the summer. Feedback on the IPO paper is due by July 13.

The regulator said that although its extensive research had concluded there was not a problem with abuse of reciprocity of syndicate make-ups, it might revisit these issues “if its [reciprocity‘s] prevalence or impact develops significantly”.

This looks like it could continue to be an issue. One senior debt capital markets banker said: “I struggle to understand how reciprocity does not restrict access. If I ask a client why we didn’t get on a mandate, it’s usually because we can’t reciprocate.”

Another practice that had come under the FCA’s microscope - the use of a bank treasury’s own funds to support public sector debt issues run by the bank’s DCM desk - had also been deemed acceptable for now. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)