REFILE-BRIEF-Poland's Idea Bank says buys 50 pct stake in Getin Leasing
April 13, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Poland's Idea Bank says buys 50 pct stake in Getin Leasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct USN)

April 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s Idea Bank :

* Polish lender Idea Bank said on Wednesday it bought a 50 pct stake in Getin Leasing from LC Corp BV .

* The price was set at 185 million zlotys and an additional payment equal to 50 percent of Getin Leasing’s consolidated net profit for 2016, Idea Bank said in a statement.

* The deal stipulates Idea Bank may call for LC Corp to sell the remaining stake between March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, at a price of 190 million zlotys.

* LC Corp may call for Idea Bank to buy the remaining stake at the same price after March 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
