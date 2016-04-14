FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic to raise up to DKK 665 mln in private placement
#Corrections News
April 14, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic to raise up to DKK 665 mln in private placement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects company reporting day in the first bullet point)

April 14 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Said on Wednesday resolved to launch an offering of up to 2.8 million shares

* Said offer price of 240 Danish crowns per share has been determined through accelerated bookbuilding process

* To raise gross proceeds of up to about 665 million Danish crowns ($100 million)

* Said the offering represents up to 9.87 percent of Bavarian Nordic’s currently registered share capital

* Expects to use proceeds to accelerate its commercial vaccine pipeline

* Offer is directed towards institutional investors in Denmark and internationally

* Subject to completion of the offering, raises expectations to year-end 2016 cash preparedness, which is now sees at level of 1.90 billion crowns, compared to previous guidance of 1.30 billion crowns

* Maintains 2016 financial outlook - revenue at level of 1.00 billion crowns and a break-even result before interest and tax (EBIT) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6067 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

