April 14 (Reuters) - Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych ELZAB SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its supervisory board positively opinioned its management board proposal and decided to recommend FY 2015 dividend payment of 7.8 million zlotys ($2.1 million) in total

* FY 2015 dividend per share is 0.52 zlotys

