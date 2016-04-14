FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vicore Pharma gets FiMea cleranes for Phase I study with C21
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 14, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vicore Pharma gets FiMea cleranes for Phase I study with C21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Vicore Pharma Holding AB :

* Said on Thursday had received clearance from FiMea, the Finish Medicines Agency, to start clinical Phase I study with drug candidate C21

* Study, which is to commence in few weeks, will be carried out at Clinical Research Turku Services (CRST) in Åbo, Finland

* Phase I study will be a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of orally administrated C21 with aim to evaluate safety and tolerability of escalating doses

* Final rapport from multiple doses in expected in Q4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.