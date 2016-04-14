FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Netgem FY 2015 result swings to profit of 1.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14(Reuters) - Netgem SA :

* Announced on Wednesday FY 2015 net income group share of 1.4 million euros ($1.58 million) compared to loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 operating income is 1.6 million euros compared to no operating income a year ago

* FY 2015 revenues reach 78.8 million euros, increasing by 9 percent year on-year

* Will propose at AGM on June 9 to maintain the annual dividend to 0.15 euro per share for 2015

* For Q1 2016 reported consolidated revenue 19.0 million euros, stable compared to 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1SBySzf

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8882 euros Gdynia Newsroom

