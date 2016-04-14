FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Leclanché FY 2015 consolidated revenues up at CHF 18.2 mln
April 14, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Leclanché FY 2015 consolidated revenues up at CHF 18.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Leclanché SA :

* Said on Wednesday consolidated revenues for FY 2015 were 18.2 million Swiss francs ($18.82 million), up by 68.5 pct compared with previous year

* FY 2015 EBITDA loss of 26.0 million francs compared with a loss of 16.92 million francs in 2014

* FY 2015 net loss of 35.5 million francs compared to net loss 23.4 million francs in 2014

* Said anticipates that current funding facilities in place will satisfy company’s working capital requirements for the year 2016

$1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

